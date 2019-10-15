Travellers leave sports park in Sheffield

A sports park in Sheffield is open as normal again after a group of travellers who set up camp there moved on.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 06:47 am
Sheffield Hallam University's sports park on Bawtry Road, Tinsley

Travellers moved onto Sheffield Hallam University’s sports park on Bawtry Road, Tinsley, last week, resulting in its temporary closure.

Both South Yorkshire Police and Sheffield Council were made aware of the illegal camp and visited the travellers.

Sheffield Hallam University said the travellers left the site at the weekend and the sports park is now open as normal.

