Man wanted over assault, criminal damage and threats to kill in Rotherham

A police hunt is underway for a man wanted in connection with a reported assault, criminal damage and threats to kill in Rotherham.

Lewis Parker, 25, is believed to hold vital information about the offences.

Wanted man Lewis Parker

READ MORE: Police cordon off Sheffield park after man stabbed in street

Members of the public are advised not to approach him, but to instead report sightings to South Yorkshire police.

READ MORE: Sheffield prisoner who hid smuggled phones up his bottom given second chance

He is believed to frequent the Kimberworth Park, Thurcroft and Maltby areas of Rotherham.

READ MORE: Appeal for witnesses following fight on train between Sheffield and Chapeltown

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 14/38717/19.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.