Police cordon off Sheffield park after man stabbed in street

Police dogs are carrying out searches on a Sheffield park after a man was stabbed in the face in the street.

Officers are searching Osgathorpe Park, Pitsmoor, after a man was attacked on Gayton Road at around 3.30pm.

A police cordon is in place at the entrance to the park and dogs are searching through grassland.

An eyewitness said: “I saw two cars pull up and get out with bats and knives and they have stabbed a man.

“I saw blood pouring down his face and arm and I also saw them pull guns out.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.