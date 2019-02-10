Man to appear in court following Sheffield to Rotherham tram-train crash

A man will appear in court on Thursday following a crash between a lorry and a tram-train in Sheffield.

The 60-year-old from Rotherham will appear at Sheffield Magistrates Court on February 14, charged with driving without due care and attention.

Photo credit: Dave Higgins/PA Wire

The collision took place at the junction of Woodbourn Road and Staniforth Road in Darnall on October 25, the first day the new tram-train service welcomed passengers on board.

South Yorkshire Police said the man will also be charged with contravening a red traffic light.

Passengers said the tram-train lifted around 1m in the air before derailing, and landed around 6m to the left of the tracks.

A total of four people were injured, with one taken to hospital.

Steve Barber, vice president of the Light Rail Transit Association, who was on board at the time of the crash, said: "I was sat in the front seat of the tram and we were approaching the junction and all I saw was a lorry in front and then the bed of it hit the tram.

“The next minute we were up in the air and my back went.

“The windows were all smashed and we landed about 6m to the left of the tracks."



