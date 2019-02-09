Man exposed himself just yards away from Sheffield school 

A Sheffield school has sent a warning out after a man exposed himself to a parent.

Lound Academy Trust in Chapeltown sent an e-letter onto parents advising them to take extra care over the coming weeks after the incident which took place at 3pm on Friday.

Mafeking Place

The man was stood on the pathway at the bottom of Mafeking Place, leading to the Asda supermarket, when he exposed himself to a parent making their way to the school.

READ MORE: Sheffield flat incident caused by deliberate fire

The man was described as white, around 5”6 and slight of build with stubble.

He was wearing jeans and a bobble hat.

READ MORE: Road on Sheffield estate cordoned off by police following fire

In a statement the leadership team said: “Naturally we have informed the police who aim to do extra patrols in the area next week.

“We advise you to take extra care over the coming days and weeks and of course give consideration to any children who walk independently to school.”

Anyone who sees anything suspicious should report it to the police on 101.