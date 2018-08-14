Man taken to hospital with injuries after 'domestic' in Sheffield

Police officers were called to an incident in Club Garden Road, Sharrow, this morning
A man was taken to hospital with injuries and another man was arrested after a 'domestic incident' in Sheffield

Emergency services were called to a property in Washington Road, Sharrow, in the early hours of this morning and found a 26-year-old injured man, who was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing causing grievous bodily harm.

He remains in police custody this morning.