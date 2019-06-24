Man taken to hospital after river rescue in Sheffield
A man was taken to hospital after a river rescue in Sheffield this morning.
By Claire Lewis
Monday, 24 June, 2019, 11:20
Emergency services were alerted to a man in River Loxley in Hillsborough earlier this morning and a rescue effort was mounted involving firefighters, police officers and paramedics.
The man was spotted in the stretch of water between B&Q on Penistone Road and Holme Lane.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Read More
Read MoreSheffield United ownership battle draws to a close but final ruling not due for weeks
South Yorkshire Police said he was taken to hospital by ambulance.