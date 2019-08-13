Man taken to hospital after air ambulance lands at crash scene in Sheffield

A man has been taken to hospital after the van he was driving overturned in a collision close to Sheffield city centre.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 14:17

South Yorkshire Police said two vehicles were involved in a smash at the junction of Savile Street and Spital Hill, Burngreave, earlier this morning.

The van landed on its side and the driver was taken to hospital although his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A van landed on its side after a collision in Burngreave, Sheffield, this morning

An air ambulance was deployed to the scene.

More to follow.

A man has been taken to hospital after a collision in Burngreave this morning
Police officers are in Burngreave this morning following a collision