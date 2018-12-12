Watch the moment brazen thief steals snowman decoration from garden of Sheffield home

This was the moment a brazen thief stole a snowman Christmas decoration from the front garden of a Sheffield home.

Steve Dalton said the decoration was stolen from outside the front door of his home on Richmond Road, Richmond, at around 4.30am on Wednesday.

Richmond Road, Richmond. Picture: Google

He said he tried to find the thief after being awoken by the noise he made right outside his family's home but could not see him.

Steve said: “At about 4.30am this morning some lowlife scumbag cut the wire and made off with our snowman decoration.

“I came downstairs but by the time I got down he had scarpered. I went out looking for him but couldn’t see him.”

Steve said the snowman was around four-and-a-half feet tall and made of mesh wire with lights woven in between.

He added: “We've had it for about four or five years and we’ve always put decorations up.

“You try and make everywhere look nicer at Christmas and then some scumbag comes and steals it.”

Steve said his 11-year-old son was ‘gutted’ by the theft and he said he wanted to make others aware of the theft.

He added: “My lad has always liked the lights and we’ve done it ever since he was young.

“It makes you a little bit more wary, the thought of people coming onto your property when you’re asleep.”