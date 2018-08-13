Man still fighting for life after Rotherham crash

A man is still fighting for life today after a crash in Rotherham over the weekend.

The 22-year-old suffered life threatening injuries after the grey Skoda Octavia he was travelling in crashed into a tree.

He was driving along Herringthorpe Valley Road when he crashed close to The Lanes, Herringthorpe, at 12.40am yesterday.

Witnesses or anyone who saw the Skoda before the crash should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 40 of August 12.