Search mounted in Sheffield for John Casson who is wanted by police over alleged stalking offences

Launching a public appeal tonight (Friday, August 5), a South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson said 27-year-old John Casson is wanted in connection with stalking offences, alleged to have been committed between March and May this year.

The SYP spokesperson said: “Casson is described as being white, around 6ft 2ins tall, with mousy brown hair.

“He is believed to have connections in the Bristol area.

“Have you seen Casson? Do you know where he might be?

Anyone with information that could help, is asked to please contact South Yorkshire Police via live chat, our online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 837 of May 24, 2022. You can access SYP’s live chat and online portal here – www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/