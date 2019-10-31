Man remains in hospital after attack in Sheffield city centre

A man remains in hospital in a serious condition this morning after he was attacked in Sheffield city centre.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 31st October 2019, 11:07 am
Updated Thursday, 31st October 2019, 3:57 pm

The 19-year-old suffered serious head injuries in an incident on West Street, close to the junction with Carver Street, in the early hours of yesterday.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police alerted to the incident at 3.20am cordoned off part of West Street and Carver Street around the Walkabout bar for crime scene investigation work to be carried out.

CCTV cameras in the area have been checked for possible footage of the attack.

No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.