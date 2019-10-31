The 19-year-old suffered serious head injuries in an incident on West Street, close to the junction with Carver Street, in the early hours of yesterday.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police alerted to the incident at 3.20am cordoned off part of West Street and Carver Street around the Walkabout bar for crime scene investigation work to be carried out.

A police cordon was in place on the corner of West Street and Carver Street yesterday morning after a man was attacked

CCTV cameras in the area have been checked for possible footage of the attack.

No arrests have yet been made.