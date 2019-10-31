Police officers have carried out door-to-door enquiries in Margate Drive, Pitsmoor, and have posted letters asking residents whether they witnessed the incident and if they have CCTV cameras at their properties.

A white Seat estate, operated by City Taxis, was shot at as it pulled into the street for a pre-booked fare on Tuesday night.

A taxi was shot at in Margate Drive, Sheffield, on Tuesday night

There were three passengers in the taxi who have not yet come forward and there is a possibility that one or more may have been injured in the gun attack.

A gunman opened fire from a blue Audi which pulled up alongside the taxi before the car left the scene.

An Audi has since been recovered in connection with the incident and a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences before being bailed until November 22.

The police letter urging residents with information to come forward says: “At approximately 21.37 on Tuesday, October 29, an incident occurred involving a white Seat estate and a blue Audi A3 on Margate Drive, Sheffield.

“Did you witness the incident? If so, what did you witness or hear?

“South Yorkshire Police are actively investigating the incident. Do you know anything that may assist with the investigation?

“Do you know anyone else that may have information that may assist the investigation?

“Do you have CCTV?”