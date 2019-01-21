Man left with fractured skull after attack in Sheffield city centre

A man suffered a fractured skull in an attack on a busy street in Sheffield city centre.

The 18-year-old was attacked on West Street at 3am on Tuesday, October 9 but details of the incident have only been released by South Yorkshire Police today.

Do you recognise this man?

CRIME: One of three missing Sheffield girls found in London, police reveal



Detectives have CCTV images of a man they believe could hold vital information about the attack.

POLICE: Murder suspect remains in custody after fatal shooting at Doncaster pub



Witnesses or anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 60 of October 9.

READ MORE: Friends and family gather to remember teenage girl killed in horror crash in Barnsley

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.