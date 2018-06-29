Man jailed for grabbing woman round neck during violent robbery in Doncaster

A man has been jailed for two years for a terrifying street robbery in which he grabbed a woman round her neck.

Kenneth Atkinson, aged 47, approached his 27-year-old victim on Beckett Road, Wheatley, and asked her for money.

When she refused to hand the cash over and began to walk off he became 'extremely violent', grabbed her by the neck and tried to choke her, while demanding that she handed over cash.

The woman attempted to fight him off but Atkinson grabbed the money she was carrying and ran off.

Atkinson, of Cranbrook Road, Wheatley, pleaded guilty to robbery during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

PC Nicola Blewitt, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Atkinson approached the victim, a 27-year-old woman, on Beckett Road in Wheatley, before asking her for some money.

"When she refused and began to walk off, he went with her before becoming extremely violent, grabbing her by the neck and trying to choke her, all the while demanding she handed over any money she had.

"The victim continued to try and push Atkinson away but he remained aggressive, pushing her about before stealing some money and running towards Don Street and out of sight.

"Thanks to the victim’s excellent descriptions she provided, and officers working quickly to obtain and view CCTV footage of the route Atkinson was thought to have taken, he was quickly identified and arrested.

"Thankfully, the woman wasn’t seriously injured but understandably this was an incredibly traumatic ordeal for her. I’m pleased that Atkinson admitted his guilt and has now been jailed for his actions."