Man's prison sentence doubled over 'brutal attack' in Sheffield

A man who brutally attacked a vulnerable man in his own home in Sheffield has had his prison sentenced doubled.

Bernie Ward, aged 32, of Dorchester Road, Doncaster, was originally jailed for three years and four months in April for attempting to violently rob a vulnerable family friend, but

Solicitor General, Robert Buckland QC, challenged the length of the sentence for being too low.

After a hearing at the Court of Appeal, Ward's sentence was increased to six years and four months.

Ward's victim - a 58-year-old man - allowed him into his home in Winn Gardens, Middlewood, Sheffield, in January and violence broke out.

Ward punched his victim in his face and threatened him with a knife.

During the disturbance his victim suffered a stab-wound to his arm and bleeding on the brain, which led to a stroke.

He also sustained serious cuts and bruising.

Police officers arrived and arrested Ward at the scene after his victim pressed a medical alarm he carries, which alerted his family to the incident.

Solicitor General Buckland said: "Ward targeted a victim he knew to be vulnerable and subjected him to a brutal attack in his own home.

"I hope that the Court of Appeal’s decision sends a clear message to anyone despicable enough to consider abusing a vulnerable member of their community - you will not escape justice."

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "The victim, a 58-year-old man, is vulnerable due to poor health.

"The victim had been at his home during the day as he was expecting a delivery. There was a knock on the door at around 9.45pm that day and when the victim opened the door, Ward was standing there. The victim and Ward were known to each other.



"Ward was invited in before he began attacking the victim and threatening him with a large knife he took from the kitchen.

"During the incident he pressed the medical alarm he carries with him and his family were alerted via the company who monitor the alarm. Officers attended and Ward was arrested."