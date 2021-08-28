Man 'in urgent need of medical attention' after flat fire in Sheffield

A man was found ‘in urgent need of medical attention’ after a flat fire in Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 12:28 pm

The man, in his 20s, was found conscious and breathing but in urgent need of medical attention when firefighters entered a burning flat on Blackstock Road, Gleadless Valley, at 5pm yesterday.

The property was well alight when crews arrived.

South Yorkshire Police said: "Officers attended a property on Blackstock Road in Sheffield at about 5pm yesterday.

“The property was well alight and the Fire Service were also in attendance.

“Upon exploring the flat the Fire Service found a man conscious and breathing but in urgent need of medical attention.

“The Ambulance Service attended and transported the occupant, a man aged in his 20s, to hospital and his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

“The fire was extinguished by about 6.25pm and deemed to be accidental by the fire service and the flat was boarded up by the council.”

