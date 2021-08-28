Man 'in urgent need of medical attention' after flat fire in Sheffield

The man, in his 20s, was found conscious and breathing but in urgent need of medical attention when firefighters entered a burning flat on Blackstock Road, Gleadless Valley, at 5pm yesterday.

The property was well alight when crews arrived.

South Yorkshire Police said: "Officers attended a property on Blackstock Road in Sheffield at about 5pm yesterday.

“The property was well alight and the Fire Service were also in attendance.

“Upon exploring the flat the Fire Service found a man conscious and breathing but in urgent need of medical attention.

“The Ambulance Service attended and transported the occupant, a man aged in his 20s, to hospital and his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.