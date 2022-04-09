Officers are appealing for witnesses following the collision last night (April 8) at around 9.40pm on Staniforth Road.

A blue Volkswagen Gold reportedly collided with a 25-year-old man who was crossing the road.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, failed to stop at the scene but returned upon officers’ arrival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man is in a life threatening condition in hospital after being run over on Staniforth Road on April 9.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. He has now been released under investigation.

The victim suffered a head injury and multiple fractures. He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he remains in a critical condition.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage of the collision or the Volkswagen.