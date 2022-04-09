Man in life threatening condition after being run over by driver who reportedly fled scene then returned in Sheffield

A man is in a life-threatening condition in hospital after being reportedly run over on a Sheffield road.

By Alastair Ulke
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 11:15 am

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the collision last night (April 8) at around 9.40pm on Staniforth Road.

A blue Volkswagen Gold reportedly collided with a 25-year-old man who was crossing the road.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, failed to stop at the scene but returned upon officers’ arrival.

A man is in a life threatening condition in hospital after being run over on Staniforth Road on April 9.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. He has now been released under investigation.

The victim suffered a head injury and multiple fractures. He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he remains in a critical condition.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage of the collision or the Volkswagen.

Anyone with information can contact 101 quoting incident number 1089 of April 8, 2022, or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

