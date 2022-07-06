Large parts of the city centre have been cordoned off by police this morning as an investigation gets under way into the latest incident in a brutal catalogue of 18 months of gun and knife violence in Doncaster.

Police were called at around 3.14am this morning following reports a man had been stabbed on Silver Street.

A man was stabbed in Doncaster this morning

The victim, a man in 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in a stable condition.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said two arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Silver Street has been sealed off by police.

A statement said: “A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 21-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender They remain in police custody at this time.

“Hall Gate and Silver Street remain closed while investigations continue however it is hoped they will be reopened soon.”

Silver Street was closed off near to the junction with Sunny Bar while police were also guarding a separate scene in nearby Wood Street.

The incident is the latest in a serious of violent incidents in the city centre in recent months.

On Sunday, 38-year-old Steven Ling was charged with murder after a 28-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in South Parade.

Four people were arrested and a murder probe opened following the death of Jamie Kelly, 30, in Silver Street in May while in January a double murder probe was launched after Ryan Theobald, 20 and Janis Kozlovskis, 17, died after violence flared and spread to nearby High Street.

And last November, a murder probe was launched after teenager Joevester Takyi-Sarpong suffered fatal stab wounds in an attack in Catherine Street.

Police in Doncaster have been probing a string of brutal stabbings, shootings and other violent incidents across the last 18 months, with ongoing feuding between rival drugs gangs being blamed for much of the violence.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.