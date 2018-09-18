Family ‘devastated’ as 83-year-old Sheffield woman appears in court charged with husband’s murder

The family of an 85-year-old Sheffield man whose 83-year-old wife stands accused of murdering him say they are ‘devastated’ by what has happened.

Alan Grayson, aged 85, was pronounced dead at a house in Orgreave Lane in Handsworth on Thursday, September 13, after suffering stab wounds.

His wife, 83-year-old Marjorie Grayson, of Orgreave Lane, Handsworth, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday morning (September 18), charged with his murder.

After the hearing, Alan’s family - many of whom were present in the court’s public gallery - released a statement via South Yorkshire Police.

They said: “We are devastated by what has happened. Our parents were a loving happy couple who worked hard all their lives and were enjoying a long happy retirement.

“They were very proud of their children and grandchildren, always encouraging and supporting us in our lives and careers.

“They abhorred violence and raised us accordingly, never once raising a hand to us or each other. Which makes what has happened impossible to comprehend.

“We have no doubt dad would want mum to be treated with care and compassion, and receive medical attention to come to terms with this tragedy.

“We are working with the police who are being very supportive, and would like to thank our family support officer.

“We ask that the family are given privacy to grieve for our dad and to support our mum and each other through the most difficult period of our lives.”

At today’s court hearing, Marjorie Grayson - who appeared via a video link from New Hall Prison in West Yorkshire - was remanded in custody.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC set a date for a further hearing on November 16, and said the trial would take place over six days from March 3, 2019.

The judge also placed restrictions on the case prohibiting the media from reporting any of the detailed legal discussions that took place during what he said was a ‘highly unusual case’.

In the days following Alan’s death, neighbours spoke of their ‘disbelief’ at what had happened.

One said Alan and Marjorie had been a ‘lovely couple’ who were ‘always together’.