Man in court accused of dealing drugs in Sheffield

A man has appeared in court accused of dealing drugs in Sheffield.

Yash Kotecha, aged 22, of Nethershire Lane, Shiregreen appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday charged with two counts of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and one count of possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, December 18.

The charges came after a raid in the Burngreave Road area of Burngreave on Monday, November 19.

