Man in 20s found dead in house in Barnsley

A man in his 20s has been found dead in a house in Barnsley.

The man, who has not yet been named but is believed to be in his 20s, was found in a property on Princess Street at 11am on Monday.

Details of the death have only been released today.

South Yorkshire Police said the death is being treated as 'unexplained'.

A force spokeswoman said: "An investigation is underway after the body of a man was discovered in Barnsley on Monday.

"Officers were called to a property in Princess Street, at around 11am, following the discovery of the body of man, thought to be in his 20s.

"At this time, the man’s death is being treated as unexplained.

"Enquiries currently remain ongoing in the area to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding his death."