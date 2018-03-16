Detectives continue probe into Sheffield murder as suspects are all bailed

Detectives are continuing to investigate the murder of a dad-of-three stabbed to death in a Sheffield street, with three suspects all released on bail.

A murder probe was launched eight days ago after Jarvin Blake, aged 22, was knifed at the junction of Brackley Street and Catherine Street, Burngreave.

Jarvin Blake

Jarvin, from Gleadless, was attacked along with a 23-year-old friend after a car pulled up alongside the pair and a number of people inside jumped out and chased the men.

Both were stabbed and rushed to hospital but Jarvin could not be saved.

His friend was seriously injured but was discharged from hospital over the weekend after treatment.

Three men have been arrested in connection with the murder but have all since been bailed pending further enquiries.

A 24-year-old from Pitsmoor and 25-year-old from Southey were arrested on Monday and a 26-year-old from Southey Green was arrested on Wednesday night and held yesterday before being released.

The motive for the attack has not yet been released but detectives are treating it as 'targeted'.

A post mortem examination revealed that Jarvin was stabbed once in his chest.

He was the father of three young children all under the age of five.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.