Man hunted over sex attack on woman in Sheffield city centre

A police hunt is under way for a man wanted over a sex attack on a woman in Sheffield city centre.

Detectives investigating the attack have released an E-fit of the suspect, who targeted a 28-year-old woman on Furnival Street.

Do you know this man?

The man, who was walking in the opposite direction to his victim, grabbed the woman and sexually assaulting her as he passed by.

He struck at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, September 25 but details have only been released today.

Detectives have examined CCTV footage and spoken to two further witnesses to produce the E-fit.

The culprit was wearing a green scarf at the time.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 432 of September 25 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.