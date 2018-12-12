Drugs, weapons and mobile phones seized by police in week of action at Doncaster jail

Drugs, weapons and mobile phones were seized by the police during a week of action in and around a Doncaster jail.

South Yorkshire Police, security staff at HMP Lindholme and representatives from Her Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service joined forces last week in a crackdown on illegal items getting into the prison.

Police searches were carried out at HMP Lindholme in a week of action

Five days of extensive searches were carried out as part of the first operation of its kind at a South Yorkshire prison.

A number of weapons, needles, phones, drugs and other banned items were found and seized.

A police drone was used to help search the perimeter fence around HMP Lindholme

The aim was to disrupt organised crime groups with members still operating despite being behind bars.

Detective Inspector Steve Smith, who led the operation for South Yorkshire Police, said: “The work carried out last week at HMP Lindholme forms part of our continued work to tackle organised crime groups, who often still operate in prisons.

“This includes those who also become involved in this type of criminality through assisting them by attempting to bring items into the prison.”

Police made two arrests during the operation, with suspects held on suspicion of conveying illicit items into the prison.

DI Smith added: “Last week, as well as seizing a significant number of items, including fermenting liquid and sim cards, we also identified and closed down a number of trafficking routes for illicit items through visits.

“With the support of HMPPS and officers and staff at Lindholme, we have been able to remove substantial numbers of items associated with criminality and organised crime and send out a clear message to both prisoners and those visiting the prison, that this activity will not be tolerated and further disruptive action will continue to be taken on a regular basis.”

Prisons Minister Rory Stewart said: “I thank the police and staff at Lindholme for a fantastic week’s work seizing illicit drugs and mobile phones which destabilise prisons and disrupt rehabilitation.

“We are spending £14 million each year to tackle organised crime and sending a clear message - anyone attempting to smuggle contraband into prisons faces arrest and prosecution.”