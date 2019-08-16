Man arrested over arson attack at Sheffield house
A man has been arrested over an arson attack at a house in Sheffield.
The 33-year-old is being held on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following a fire at a house in Wisewood Avenue, Wisewood, at around 9.40pm yesterday.
Firefighters called to the incident said a fire was started in the letter box area of the front door to the property while the house was occupied.
A neighbour extinguished the flames before firefighters arrived at the scene.
Nobody is believed to have been injured.
South Yorkshire Police said: “It is believed the property and victim were targeted and there is no wider risk to the community. “A 33 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and currently remains in custody.“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have information about what happened.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 942 of August 15.