Woman knocked unconscious on playing field in Sheffield

A woman was knocked unconscious in an attack as she walked across a playing field in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said the woman, in her mid thirties, was attacked at 10.30am on Wednesday as she walked across a playing field towards Moonshine Lane, Southey.

The force said there was 'no apparent motive' for the violence.

He said: "A female walking across playing fields towards Moonshine Lane was attacked by an unknown offender from behind, rendering her unconscious.

"No serious physical injuries sustained."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.