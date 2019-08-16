Man hospitalised after brick attack in Doncaster
A man was hospitalised after he was struck by a brick when his home was targeted by vandals.
The 71-year-old was injured during a disturbance at a property in Staveley Road, Edlington, at around 11pm yesterday.
South Yorkshire Police said the force was contacted at around 11pm and officers found that the OAP was injured when a brick was hurled through his window.
A car was also damaged during the incident.
South Yorkshire Police said the pensioner suffered minor injuries.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,001 of August 15.