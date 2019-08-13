Man found with hunting knife near Bramall Lane in Sheffield

Police found a man with a hunting knife near to Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 11:19

He was arrested after an officer patrolling the Highfields area of Sheffield in response to concerns about drug dealing spotted two men running off.

The officer started chasing the pair and, with the help of a member of the public, detained one of the men.

A search revealed that he was armed with a hunting knife.

An 18-year-old man was later charged.