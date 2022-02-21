The M1 was closed around junction 34, for Tinsley and Meadowhall, from 5.15am for a number of hours but has since been re-opened.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were deployed to the Tinsley Viaduct after receiving reports of a van parked against the barriers on the northbound carriageway.

A man was detained under the Mental Health Act after suffering a medical episode which resulted in the closure of the M1 near Sheffield earlier this morning

A man, aged in his 30s, was suffering a medical episode and was been detained under the Mental Health Act.

South Yorkshire Police said he is “now receiving the appropriate care”.