M1 Sheffield closure: man detained under Mental Health Act after medical episode

A man has been detained under the Mental Health Act following a medical episode which resulted in the closure of the M1 near Sheffield this morning.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 21st February 2022, 9:43 am

The M1 was closed around junction 34, for Tinsley and Meadowhall, from 5.15am for a number of hours but has since been re-opened.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were deployed to the Tinsley Viaduct after receiving reports of a van parked against the barriers on the northbound carriageway.

A man was detained under the Mental Health Act after suffering a medical episode which resulted in the closure of the M1 near Sheffield earlier this morning

A man, aged in his 30s, was suffering a medical episode and was been detained under the Mental Health Act.

South Yorkshire Police said he is “now receiving the appropriate care”.

The force added: “The van has been recovered and the motorway has been able to open up again, subject to restrictions due to the ongoing inclement weather.”

Strong winds are forecast in Sheffield today as a result of Storm Franklin. The Tinsley Viaduct is often closed to high-sided vehicles during severe weather.

