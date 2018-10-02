Man charged with child abduction following disappearance of Doncaster girl

A man is due in court today accused of child abduction following the disappearance of a Doncaster girl.

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Thomas Fallon, aged 25, of Mayfield Grove, Harrogate, is due to appear before Doncaster magistrates this morning charged with child abduction.

He was charged following the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl, who was reported missing from her home in Doncaster on Saturday, September 22.

She was found safe and well in Edinburgh over a week later on Sunday, September 30.