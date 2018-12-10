Man arrested and knives seized after fight in Sheffield suburb

Have your say

A man was arrested and two knives were seized after a fight in a Sheffield suburb.

Police officers were alerted to street fight involving a group of men in the Grimesthorpe area over the weekend.

South Yorkshire Police said that 'after reports of a disturbance involving men fighting in the street,' officers called at a house and arrested a man on suspicion of violent disorder.

The man had sustained an injury to his hand and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Two knives were seized by officers.

No other details have yet been released.

More to follow.