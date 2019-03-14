A man arrested over two sex attacks on women in Doncaster town centre was found to be carrying a screwdriver.
Eduard Marian Ionita, aged 18 and from Balby, was found carrying the weapon after he was arrested over two sex attacks on women drinking on Silver Street in January.
He pleaded guilty to the sexual assaults and was jailed for 36 weeks.
Ionita has been placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for seven years and a deportation recommendation was made.
