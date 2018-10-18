‘Lunatic’ driver had son, 8, in car when he sped through Sheffield streets at 90mph in bid to evade police  

A ‘lunatic’ driver who sped through residential Sheffield streets at speeds of 90mph and ran red lights, while his young son was in the car has been jailed.

The 20 minute police chase on the evening of September 12 this year took place after Josh Bradshaw refused to stop the BMW he was driving for officers.

Footage of the chase played during today's (Thursday, October 18) hearing at Sheffield Crown Court showed Bradshaw overtaking whilst on the wrong side of the road and pedestrians being forced out to move out of the way as he hurtled past them at high speed.

"He ran a red light while on the wrong side of the road at the beginning of the pursuit. There were a total of nine red lights disregarded," said Eddison Flint, prosecuting.

Mr Flint added: "He travelled at speeds of 90 miles per hour (mph) in 30 and 40mph roads. Those roads did appear to be quiet, however there were instances where this was in built up areas."

During the course of the chase, Bradshaw, of Dryder Road, Southey Green was seen sticking his hand out of his drivers' side window to make rude gestures at the police officers following him.

Additional police cars were deployed in a bid to trap Bradshaw.

When they arrived on the scene, Bradshaw crashed his vehicle into a parked van in a bid to escape being caught but was finally forced to bring his vehicle to stop moments later when police vehicles 'out-manoeuvred him'.

Mr Flint told the court it was at this point that officers realised Bradshaw had carried out the 12 mile pursuit while his partner and eight-year-old son were in the vehicle.

"Officers deployed PAVA spray to subdue the defendant, and his partner and son had to be moved out of the vehicle," said Mr Flint.

Bradshaw, 22, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving without a license at an earlier hearing.

Rebecca Tanner, defending, told the judge, Recorder Gurdial Singh: "The defendant would like me to acknowledge on his behalf that he is extremely fortunate to not be facing Your Honour on more serious matters."

Recorder Singh asked Ms Tanner what the defendant thought he was doing when he gestured at the police officers.

She replied: "He would say he panicked because he knew he didn't have a license. He has to accept that when the adrenaline has kicked in he's driven in the manner Your Honour has seen."

Recorded Singh jailed Bradshaw for 14 months and banned him from driving for three years.

He said: "The speed I've seen you travelling at, as I've made clear, indicates the sheer lunacy of your driving.

"Your gesticulating out of the car window was, in my mind, arrogance that you had got the better of the police. I do not accept for a minute that you panicked."

