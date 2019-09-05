Man arrested over possession of gun following crash and attack in Sheffield street
A man was arrested over the possession of a gun after another man was attacked following a crash in a Sheffield street.
Officers were called to the Gayton Road area of Pitsmoor at 7.45pm on Monday after violence broke out following a collision involving a black Toyota Avensis and a silver 4x4 type vehicle.
Two occupants of the 4x4 jumped out of the vehicle and damaged the Toyota with baseball bats.
They then attacked the Toyota driver – a man in his 20s, who escaped with minor injuries.
It has since emerged that a 28-year-old man was arrested in Pitsmoor on Tuesday on suspicion of criminal damage, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of a firearm with intent.
He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
South Yorkshire Police said: “The arrest is connected to the incident reported to police on Monday evening.
“No weapons were recovered.
“Monday night’s incident is not being linked to any others and is being investigated as a standalone matter."
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 821 of September 2.
Information can also be given, anonymously, to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.