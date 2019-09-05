Man hunted over theft of £500 using stolen cash card after Doncaster burglary
A man is wanted by the police over the theft of £500 using a stolen cash card taken during a house burglary in Doncaster.
Officers investigating the incident have released CCTV images of a man who they believe could hold vital information.
A house was broken into on Finkle Street, Stainforth, between midnight and 4am on Sunday, July 21 and a wallet containing a cash card was taken.
COURT: Sheffield taxi driver narrowly avoids prison for driving at cyclist in 'moment of madness'The card was used at 4.14am and 4.17am that day at stores on Thorne Road and a total of £500 was taken from cash machines.
LATEST: Senior Sheffield judge criticises audacious defendant who refused to attend plea hearing because he had prison visitor Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police 101 quoting incident number 276 of 21 July 2019.