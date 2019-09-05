Man hunted over theft of £500 using stolen cash card after Doncaster burglary

A man is wanted by the police over the theft of £500 using a stolen cash card taken during a house burglary in Doncaster.

Thursday, 05 September, 2019, 06:46

Officers investigating the incident have released CCTV images of a man who they believe could hold vital information.

A house was broken into on Finkle Street, Stainforth, between midnight and 4am on Sunday, July 21 and a wallet containing a cash card was taken.

Do you know this man?

The card was used at 4.14am and 4.17am that day at stores on Thorne Road and a total of £500 was taken from cash machines.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police 101 quoting incident number 276 of 21 July 2019.