Man dies in hit-and-run crash in Barnsley
Police are hunting a scooter rider who left a man dying in the street in a fatal hit-and-run crash.
A pedestrian was reportedly hit by a scooter at the junction of Manor Road and Barnsley Road in Cudworth at about 10.50am this morning.
Police said the rider ‘immediately left the scene, leaving the pedestrian seriously injured.’
The victim, a 41-year-old Barnsley man, was taken to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital but died hours later from his injuries.
Detectives have now released a CCTV image of the scooter rider they are tracing in connection with the fatal crash.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said of the victim: “His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
“We are now appealing to the rider of the scooter pictured to get in touch.
“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, especially anyone with dash cam footage.
“If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 304 of 21 August 2019.”