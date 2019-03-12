Have your say

A man arrested over the disappearance of missing Hull student Libby Squire is due in court in Sheffield over unrelated matters.

Pawel Relowicz, aged 24, of Raglan Street, Hull, was questioned over the disappearance of university student Libby Squire in February but not charged although he remains under investigation.

Libby Squire

APPEAL: Police search mounted for missing 12-year-old South Yorkshire schoolgirl

He was later charged with 12 unrelated offences – five counts of burglary, three counts of voyeurism, three counts of outraging public decency and one of receiving stolen goods.

POLICE: ‘Change in approach saw number of knife crimes recorded in Sheffield fall for first time in five years’



Relowicz appeared in court in Hull yesterday dressed in a grey sweatshirt and sat in the dock with an interpreter and two security dock officers.

COURT: South Yorkshire sex offender back before the courts after being caught out by ‘paedophile hunter’ group

He spoke only to confirm his name during a 15-minute appearance.

No pleas were entered and the case was adjourned for a week when the charges will be put to the defendant.

Relowicz was remanded into custody until his next hearing.

His trial date has been set for July 22 at Sheffield Crown Court.

Miss Squire, 21, was reported missing on February 1 and, despite intensive searches since that time, police have found no sign of her.

She is originally from High Wycombe and moved to Hull in 2017 to study philosophy.