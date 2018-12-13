Man arrested over burglaries in Sheffield three days of police searches

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of burglaries after three days of police searches.

Officers spent three days executing search warrants at homes in the city in a bid to track down the suspect, who was wanted over a number of burglaries in the north east of the city.

A man was arrested on suspicion of a number of burglaries in Sheffield

No other details have yet been released.

