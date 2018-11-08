Man arrested for possession of Class A drug in crackdown on crime in Sheffield suburb

A man has been arrested for a string of offences, including possession of a Class A drug, in a crackdown on crime in a Sheffield suburb.

The 36-year-old from Fox Hill has also been arrested for the theft of a vehicle, theft, driving while over the prescribed limit and a number of other driving related offences.

South Yorkshire Police said the arrest is one of a number in the Sheffield suburb as a result of officers from the ‘local police team cracking down on local criminality’.

In a Facebook post the Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team said: “These arrests are the result of tenacious and methodical police work to disrupt the activity of criminals we have identified to be operating within the area.

“Such criminality over a period of time can have devastating impacts on entire communities. It will not be tolerated in our community and the arrests and subsequent sentences will continue.

“As always we ask the community to assist us in this process where you can - working together will bring the results.

“Please contact us direct with any information regarding the Fox Hill area. We can and will keep your details anonymous if needs be - your information may be vital to the next arrest.”

