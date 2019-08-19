Man arrested after early morning disturbance in Sheffield street

A man was arrested after an early morning disturbance in a Sheffield street today.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 19 August, 2019, 13:23
Glebelands Road, Stocksbridge

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called at 3.10am to reports of a disturbance in Glebelands Road, Stocksbridge, Sheffield.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of making threats to destroy or damage property.

He remains in police custody this afternoon.