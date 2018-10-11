Family of stabbing victim Sam Baker speak out after killer locked up for less than three years

A 15-year-old Sheffield boy has been sentenced today after he admitted stabbing to death a boy of the same age.

The boy – who can’t be named for legal reasons – admitted the manslaughter of Sam Baker in Lowedges in May of this year.

Sam Baker died after being stabbed in the Lowedges area of Sheffield

This afternoon a judge sentenced the boy to be detained for two years and eight months.

Following this afternoon’s sentencing at Sheffield Crown Court Sam Baker’s family released a statement.

The statement read: “ “On behalf of the family, nothing can bring back Samuel’s life or rectify the cowardly actions that were carried out.



“We are satisfied that the person responsible is in custody and progress has been made pertaining to the case.



“Samuel’s family and friends can try to begin the healing process now and remember who he was, a caring, talented brother, uncle and son.”