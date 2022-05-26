Emergency crews were called to Thorne Road near to Town Fields in Doncaster city centre shortly after 9am.
The air ambulance was filmed at the scene, but it is understood it was not needed.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: "We received a call at 9.03am today for reports of a road traffic collision on Rectory Gardens in Doncaster.
"It is believed that a blue Volkswagen Touran collided with a red Honda motorcycle.
"The motorcycle had two riders; a man and a woman who suffered minor injuries.
"Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 253 of 26 May 2022."
The road was closed in both directions for a short time as police and ambulance crews dealt with the incident, with the air ambulance landing near to Town Field Primary School.