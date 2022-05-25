Two plain clothes police officers recovered the weapons after stopping a man in a balaclava seen on an E-scooter on Beaumont Road North, Manor, Sheffield on Friday, May 20.
South Yorkshire Police said the gun was a “viable firearm”.
Malique Clithero, aged 19, of Deer Park Way, Stannington, has been charged with possessing a firearm without a certificate and possessing a knife.