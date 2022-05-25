Gun and hunting knife found in backpack as police stop masked man on E-scooter on Sheffield estate

A gun and a hunting knife were found in a backpack when police stopped a masked man on an E-scooter on a Sheffield estate.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 2:26 pm

Two plain clothes police officers recovered the weapons after stopping a man in a balaclava seen on an E-scooter on Beaumont Road North, Manor, Sheffield on Friday, May 20.

South Yorkshire Police said the gun was a “viable firearm”.

Malique Clithero, aged 19, of Deer Park Way, Stannington, has been charged with possessing a firearm without a certificate and possessing a knife.