Man arrested over shooting in Sheffield

A man was arrested in a police operation involving armed officers following a shooting in Sheffield.

The 27-year-old was arrested at a house in Smelter Wood Court, Stradbroke, on Tuesday following a shooting in nearby Stradbroke Place last month.

Armed officers were at the scene when officers made the arrest.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said the arrest was in connection with an incident on Monday, February 5 where reports of a 'firearms discharge' were made.

The man quizzed by officers has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

The police spokeswoman said: "As part of an ongoing investigation in relation to a reported firearms discharge on Stradbroke Place on Sheffield on the evening of Monday, February 5, a warrant was carried out by police at a property in Smelter Wood Court on Tuesday.

"A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident, under Section 16A of the Firearm Act.

"He has since been released under investigation as enquiries continue."

Last month terrified residents in Stradbroke Place called the police to report the sounded of a gun being fired.

Officers rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area for a number of hours.

Nobody was reported to have been injured at the time.