A man seriously injured in a pub attack in Sheffield has been discharged from hospital.

The 24-year-old was injured during an incident in The Friendship pub on Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

He spent a number of weeks in hospital but South Yorkshire Police said he has now ‘made a good recovery’ and has been allowed home.

A 24-year-old arrested over the attack was questioned before being released on bail as the police investigation continues.



