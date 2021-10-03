Man aged 23 died in a car crash on Moore Street, Sheffield, police confirm

The single vehicle collision occurred in the early hours of the morning on Moore Street, near Waitrose supermarket next to the inner ring road.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 3.41am today to reports of a single vehicle collision in Moore Street, Sheffield.

“A 23-year-old man was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time after he arrived. The other two occupants of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

“Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 149 of 3 October.”

The end of Moore Street was sealed off today with police tape, blocking access from both the pavement, the road, and from the nearby pedestrian underpass.

A large black tent had was erected at the scene as traffic officers carried out their investigations on the site.

At least four police cars were present at the scene, and officers were seen enforcing the cordon, with members of the public being turned back after crossing it.

A black car had collided with the railings which separate the road from the pavement, causing serious damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle.

It also appeared that a lamp post had been knocked over in the crash.

Firefighters from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Ambulance crews from Yorkshire Ambulance Service were also on the scene earlier on, but both services have now left the scene.