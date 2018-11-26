Man accused of being a prolific beggar in Doncaster

A man was arrested on suspicion of being a ‘prolific beggar’ in Doncaster town centre following ‘many complaints’ from members of the public.

South Yorkshire Police said the man was arrested on Friday following complaints of him ‘loitering around payment machines’ in the town’s car parks and ‘approaching people for money’.

PC Jack Goodall said: “We've received many reports of people feeling distressed by this behaviour and during the passed couple of days received several statements from public witnesses to that effect.

“The male was subsequently arrested and given bail conditions not to enter the car parks in Doncaster town centre, otherwise, he'll be swiftly arrested for breaching his bail conditions.”

He is due in court next month.

