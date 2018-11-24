Shots fire at Doncaster house in targeted attack

Police are hunting a gunman who shot at a house in Doncaster last night.

Detectives are investigating after shots were fired at an address in Doncaster last night.

Police were called to a house at Regent Street, Balby at around 11.30pm last night after receiving reports that a gun had been fired.

Damage was caused to a window at the property, but no-one was injured.

Officers believe it was a targeted attack.

South Yorkshire Police said it a statement: “Whilst the investigation is in early stages, detectives are treating this incident as targeted.

“Enquiries remain ongoing to identify those involved and ascertain the exact circumstances around what happened.”

A resident living nearby said it was the second time an incident like this had happened in the street this month and called for more police officers to patrol the area.

He said: “I heard something like a car crash into others driving very quickly and a dozen shots from a gun.

He added: “I later saw police and people fled their homes. Police surrounded the area.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 982 of November 23, 2018.