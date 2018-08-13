Major road in Sheffield closed due to police incident

Have your say

A major road in Sheffield has been closed due to a police incident.

Penistone Road has been closed at the junction with School Lane Road, in Grenoside.

Stagecoach Yorkshire said shortly after 2.40pm that the road was closed due to what it described as a 'police incident'.

It said number 86 and SL1/SL1A buses were being diverted via Salt Box Lane, Main Street and Norfolk Hill.

The exact nature of the incident has not been confirmed but one member of the public said it appeared to be a 'major crash'.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police and is awaiting more information.

